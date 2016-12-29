Chelsea star to receive £50k-a-week pay-rise and price-tag of more than £70M to fend off interest from La Liga giants

Real Madrid fear that Chelsea will offer goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a huge pay rise in a bid to fend off their interest, according to the Telegraph.

Courtois has been in inspired form for Chelsea so far this campaign. He has conceded just two goals in the Blues’ previous 12 Premier League games, all of which they have won; a run that has seen Antonio Conte’s men stretch their lead at the top of the table to six points.

The Belgian has also kept 11 clean sheets so far this Premier League campaign, more than any other goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues. His nearest competitor for the Golden Glove in England is Southampton keeper Fraser Forster, who has just seven cleansheets.

His formidable form appears to be attracting interest from abroad. The Telegraph report that Courtois has emerged as a top target for La Liga giants Real Madrid. Courtois spent three seasons on loan at Atletico, so it’s a move that would no doubt make waves in the Spanish capital.

According to the Telegraph, Real are aware of Chelsea’s plans to open contract talks with Courtois in the new year. They believe that Courtois is prepared to consider extending his contract at Stamford Bridge and reject interest from Los Blancos.

As per the Telegraph, Courtois currently earns £100,000-a-week, but an extension to his deal could see that figure rise to as much as £150,000-a-week. They note that Chelsea placed a £73 million valuation on their number one goalkeeper in 2015, and would demand even more than that if Zinedine Zidane’s side came knocking once more.