Arsenal transfer news: on-loan midfield maestro who has not scored since June 2015 targeted by Serie A giants

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, currently on loan at Bournemouth, is a transfer target for Serie A giants AC Milan and Roma, report the Daily Star.

Wilshere emerged as one of the country’s brightest talents for Arsenal as a teenager, but a string of injury issues stunted his growth and made it difficult for him to nail down a spot in the starting lineup. The England international left on loan in the summer window, joining Bournemouth until the end of the season in a bid to revive his career.

His recent performances have been a taste of what Wilshere can still do. Despite being on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea on Boxing Day, the 24-year-old put in a classy display in the middle of the park for the Cherries.

His recent resurgence appears to be attracting interest from abroad. The Star cite Italian outlet Calciomercato in reporting that Milan and Roma, who were believed to be interested in signing Wilshere prior to his loan move to Bournemouth, could reignite their interest in him if he’s unable to agree a new contract with Arsenal.

Wilshere has not found the back of the net in any competition since June 2015, where he bagged a brace for England against Slovenia. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are prepared to extend his current deal.