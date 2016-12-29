(Video) John Terry shows that there is still life in him at 36-years-old by scoring stunning volley in Chelsea training

John Terry scored a stunning volley during Chelsea training today.

The Blues captain has lost his spot in the starting eleven since Antonio Conte took the reigns at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have won 12 consecutive Premier League games, scoring 28 goals and conceding just two. During that period, they have kept an incredible ten clean sheets.

For that reason, Conte has had no reason to rotate his defence – which has led to Terry being frozen out. He has staked his claim to challenge Diego Costa for the starting spot at the spearhead of Chelsea’s attack, however, by scoring a Van Basten-esque volley in training. What a finish.