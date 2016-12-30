£42m Manchester United target edging closer to move as coach confident in replacements

Manchester United are seemingly set to snap up defender Victor Lindelof after Benfica coach Rui Vitoria suggested that he can be replaced.

The Swedish international was left out of the Benfica squad for their win over Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday, thus sparking further speculation that he was on his way out with the Red Devils linked with a £42m move.

It appears as though he could be moving on with Vitoria almost sounding resigned to the fact that he will have to reshuffle his defence to deal with the loss of his commanding centre-half.

“The president knows what to do and tomorrow we will be here to work. We have good centre-backs and that is why we are calm and satisfied,” he said, as reported by O Jogo.

“If anyone leaves, another player will arrive. We are not going to lament anything. We are going to get to work.

“Ruben Dias, Francisco Ferreira and Pedro Alvaro are three players who have quality and can work. Benfica is not going to worry. You cannot prophesise in football.”

With Eric Bailly set to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations next month, Jose Mourinho will need to strengthen his options at the back even though Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have impressed in recent weeks and have made a case for not needing another centre-half.

Lindelof has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months and so coupled with Vitoria’s latest comments, it would appear as though a deal will likely be agreed in January as United look to maintain their current good form and push on for a top-four finish in the Premier League.