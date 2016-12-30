AC Milan to offer €100,000-a-week deal to teenager with €50m price-tag to fend off Premier League duo and Barcelona

AC Milan are reportedly set to offer a €100,000-a-week contract to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in order to deter interest from three European giants.

The 17-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s top shot-stoppers over the last 14 months, showing quality and maturity well beyond his young years.

While he’s seen as a crucial part of the Rossoneri’s future, it’s no surprise that there is interest from around Europe with Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona all reportedly interested in signing him, according to Diario Sport.

In order to combat their interest and secure his long-term future, Milan are said to be preparing a €100,000-a-week contract for the teenager which will tie him to the club until 2022.

It’s added that the Italian giants will place a €50m price-tag on Donnarumma to ensure that even if their rivals still wish to sign him, they’ll have to dig deep into their pockets to afford him as they look to protect their position and keep their top players at the club for years to come.

Vincenzo Montella has had the benefit of having an exciting young squad at his disposal in his first season in charge, with several key youngsters forming an important part of his plans.

Donnarumma, Alessio Romagnoli, Manuel Locatelli and Suso have all established themselves for the Rossoneri this season, and the Serie A outfit will be desperate to keep that nucleus together for the foreseeable future to help them usher in a successful new era.

It seems to have been kickstarted with a win over Juventus for the Italian Super Cup earlier this month, but now the likes of Donnarumma will hope to continue to be a reliable and consistent presence in the line-up to win further silverware.