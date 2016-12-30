Agent talks up Manchester United and Chelsea transfer target as £71m playmaker linked with exit

Manchester United and Chelsea target James Rodriguez is versatile and can do a job in various roles according to his agent, Jorge Mendes.

The Colombian international has struggled to settle at Real Madrid since his arrival in the Spanish capital in 2014, and has been limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Despite that lack of playing time, he has still managed to produce nine assists and two goals to prove his quality, although it’s clear that Zinedine Zidane prefers other options in his 4-3-3 system.

In turn, that has consistently led to speculation linking Rodriguez with an exit from the Bernabeu, and Mendes appears to be doing his best to dismiss any fears about his client in that he can’t be useful to his manager in other positions other than his natural one.

The 25-year-old will need to show flexibility and versatility whichever club he plays for, and with The Sun reporting both United and Chelsea are ready to splash out in January, Mendes has allayed any fears they might have over Rodriguez’s character.

“He’s a top player. He can play anywhere. He doesn’t have to prove anything.

“He’s a top player who has done well. Now, he has to recover to convince Zidane. I don’t speak of clubs. We’ll see what will happen.”

It’s added in the report that Real have no interest in selling their creative star in January, and so any interested parties will have to wait until the summer to make their move.

Nevertheless, if the right move presents itself which allows the Spanish giants to recoup the £71m that they spent two years ago, as per BBC Sport, then perhaps they might be willing to do business giving the likes of United or Chelsea a mid-season boost.