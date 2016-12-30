Arsenal injury news: Wenger hints at throwing first-team ace straight back in after seven-month layoff

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has suggested that Danny Welbeck may not need to build up his fitness with the Under-23s before making his first-team comeback.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since May earlier this year after suffering a serious knee injury, but has recently returned to training and is stepping up his recovery to make a return to action.

While the cautious approach would be to give him minutes with the youth team before reintroducing him to the starting line-up at senior level, it doesn’t appear as though Wenger believes the England international needs it.

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, as seen in the tweet below, the French tactician reiterated that Welbeck is looking fit and sharp in training, and has yet to decide the next course of action for his comeback.

However, it did sound as though the former Manchester United man will be given a chance to go straight back into the senior squad and help the Gunners achieve their objectives this season.

It’s a timely boost for Wenger to have another attacking option at his disposal, although he will now face big headaches over his selections with Alexis Sanchez, Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez and Welbeck vying for places in the line-up along with the likes of Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

While it’s a positive thing to have so many options, it will be about finding the right balance, and the same can be said of Welbeck’s recovery as the last thing that Arsenal want to do is rush him back and see him suffer a setback.