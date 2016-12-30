Arsenal misfit set for exit as Premier League rival confirms desire to sign him

Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson is a target for Hull City after boss Mike Phelan confirmed that he wants the right-back to help in their relegation battle.

The 24-year-old has had a tough season at the Emirates so far, as he’s been restricted to just five appearances but has also struggled in his time on the pitch.

His level of performance even earned him jeers from Arsenal supporters last month, which forced Arsene Wenger to take him out of the firing line to regain his confidence.

It appears as though he may not get a long-term chance at redemption in north London though, with Phelan publicly revealing his desire to add the England international to his struggling squad.

Hull have conceded 39 goals in 18 league games thus far, so there are no secrets over what their biggest weakness is as they look to avoid the drop.

“Yes, he’s been spoken about. But there are a few others in the hat for Carl,” Phelan told the media, as reported by Sky Sports.

“I would love him to come here. I’ve spoken to staff at Arsenal and I’ve been encouraged by it.

“But I do also realise that there are other clubs interested in Carl. So that’s where we’re at at the moment and nothing definite has gone ahead and there are others.”

The report goes on to add that West Ham United and Crystal Palace are also thought to be interested in signing Jenkinson, either on loan or in a permanent deal, and so it remains to be seen what he decides to do.

Having joined Arsenal in 2011, it hasn’t gone to plan for the right-back and he’ll undoubtedly be disappointed that his time with the Gunners could possibly be coming to an end.