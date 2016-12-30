Real Madrid superstar subject of staggering £256m bid with £85m-a-year+ salary

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has revealed that his client has received a highly lucrative offer from China.

The 31-year-old has established himself as one of the greatest of all time with his personal records and trophy hauls at Manchester United and Real respectively.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Super League is growing in popularity and strength, and clubs haven’t been shy in splashing out exorbitant transfer fees to sign some high-profile names from Europe.

It doesn’t appear as though Ronaldo will be following suit though, as Mendes revealed how close the bond with Real is while he also discussed the ridiculous numbers involved in the offer.

“From China, they’ve offered 300m Euros to Real Madrid and more than 100m per year to the player,” he said, as reported by Sky Sports.

“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.

“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.”

Having bagged a hat-trick to help Real win the Club World Cup earlier this month to wrap up another successful year, Ronaldo’s primary focus will be on winning more silverware with the club and proving that there is no decline in his overall play as of yet.

If he continues to perform at such a high level in Europe he will undoubtedly get more credit, while he already deserves plenty for turning down the riches of China at this stage of his career and potentially ending his playing career in the Spanish capital.