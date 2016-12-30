Tottenham consider marquee January signing as unsettled Spaniard questions future

Tottenham Hotspur are seemingly rediscovering their best form, but Mauricio Pochettino could be set to make a major statement in the January transfer window.

With three consecutive Premier League wins this month, Spurs are back in the mix at the top of the Premier League table and will be desperate to sustain that run in January and beyond.

According to The Mirror, they remain keen on Isco with Pochettino said to be a huge admirer of the Spanish international’s talents.

The 24-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid expires in 2018, and with his frustration continuing to grow over a lack of regular playing time, he could be open to finally considering an exit after months of speculation suggesting that he will leave the Bernabeu.

While the La Liga giants have offered him a new deal, as per the report, it’s claimed that he is considering his options and will discuss it with his family before making a decision on his future.

There’s no denying the quality that the former Malaga star possesses, but with just 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season with limited playing time, it’s clear that he can’t continue on the same path if he wishes to play an integral role in a team challenging for honours.

Spurs could offer him that opportunity, but ultimately they won’t be the only club interested if Isco does want to leave Real as he would be a more than useful weapon for any team with his versatility, technical ability and creative flair in the final third.

Whether it will be Tottenham to rescue him from his Madrid nightmare remains to be seen, but it sounds as though Pochettino could be ready to make his move in the New Year.