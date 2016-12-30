(Video) David Marshall punches his way to Premier League immortality with comical own goal during Hull v Everton

Before Friday night most Premier League fans probably didn’t know David Marshall from Adam.

But that was before the 31-year-old produced what is arguably the worst own goal in modern top-flight history during Hull City’s clash with Everton.

With Hull leading 1-0 in the dying seconds in the first half, Marshall came for a corner and somehow managed to punch the BACKWARDS into his own net.

David Marshall would like to have this one back pic.twitter.com/ayp2siUhVu — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 30, 2016

This video cannot be viewed in the UK, but the one at the bottom can, for a short while at least.

Marshall has been capped 27 times by Scotland and has won league titles Celtic and Cardiff City, but his comical own goal trumps all of that.

From now on he will simply be known as the flappy keeper who scored the funniest OG the Premier League has ever seen.

At least he’ll be remembered, though. He’ll live forever, immortalised by football gaffe DVDs.

