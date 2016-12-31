AC Milan flop to quit in January on free transfer to save Italian giants €30m on wages

AC Milan striker Luiz Adriano is reportedly set to leave the club next month and sign a lucrative deal with Russian outfit Spartak Moscow.

Since his arrival at the San Siro last July, the Brazilian international has struggled to have the level of impact that would have been hoped for by the Rossoneri.

Albeit in limited playing time and without a real consistent run in the side, he has managed just four goals in 33 Serie A appearances, and it looks as though Milan are ready to allow him to leave and move on with his career, as per Calciomercato.

It’s claimed that the 29-year-old will sign a deal with Spartak that runs until 2020 and he will earn a staggering €5m per year with the Russian giants.

From Milan’s perspective, although there will be disappointment that it didn’t work out and that he’ll be leaving on a free transfer, the money on his wages was a real drain on the club and so to offload him at this stage will help their own financial position and makes sense across the board.

It’s claimed that with a contract for another three-and-a-half years, he would have cost the club €30m, and so it will be relief to get him off the books in that sense.

In turn, the solution presented looks set to suit all parties concerned, with Vincenzo Montella having little reason to keep him at the club with the likes of Gianluca Lapadula and Carlos Bacca the first-choice options up front this season.

While it hasn’t worked out for him in Italy, Luiz Adriano’s approach and desire to games can’t be criticised, but he’ll hope for a bigger role and a chance to rediscover his best goalscoring form in Russia next year.