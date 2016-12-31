Antonio Conte insists £33m Chelsea misfit doesn’t want to quit Stamford Bridge

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has struggled for playing time so far this season, but Antonio Conte has insisted that he doesn’t wish to leave.

The Belgian international has been restricted to 14 appearances in all competitions, rarely starting games, but has still managed to bag three goals and an assist.

Perhaps the biggest snub of his short Chelsea career to date came on Boxing Day, as despite Diego Costa being absent through suspension, Conte opted against bringing in the former Marseille man to lead the line and went with Eden Hazard in a false nine role.

Nevertheless, he has cleared up the situation and has revealed that Batshuayi doesn’t wish to leave the club in January and will continue to fight for his place in the line-up.

“Usually when I talk with my players I prefer to keep it a secret what is said in the conversation,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN FC. “For Michy, I think that he’s working very well, he’s improving a lot, and I’m sure that, in the future, he will have his chance to play.

“He wants to stay [at Chelsea]. I repeat: He’s a young player. We are talking about a player who is 23. He’s starting his path in football. He has great talent, great potential, and I think it’s very important for him as a footballer to complete this season [here]. He wants to stay, and I’m happy for this.”

As noted in the report, Batshuayi arrived in a £33m deal this past summer, and his chances to impress have generally been restricted to the EFL Cup.

In turn, if cup competitions are his opportunity to shine, then he will hope to start against Peterborough in the FA Cup next month, and apply further pressure on Costa in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, given the Spaniard leads the goalscoring charts in the league with 13 goals in 17 games, it’s hardly a surprise that it’s been difficult to displace him.