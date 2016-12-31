Arsenal and Tottenham join two other PL giants in the race to sign £25.5M-rated midfield enforcer from La Liga giants

Arsenal and Tottenham have joined the race to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, report Calciomercato.

Calciomercato believe that Chelsea, Manchester City, and Juventus were all already interested in signing the former Stoke City midfielder, and they cite Spanish newspaper AS in claiming that they have now been joined by two more Premier League giants.

As per Calciomercato, Sevilla have resigned themselves to the fact that they are going to lose their star midfielder. They will, however, hold out for his full release clause, which stands at £25.5 million. All the sides named certainly have the financial power to pay that in full.

N’Zonzi has emerged as one of the most accomplished midfielders in La Liga since switching the bet365 Stadium for the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. His good form in Spain has caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest names and it will come as no surprise if his future is one of the biggest stories of the upcoming transfer window.