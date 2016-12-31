Chelsea injury news: Antonio Conte pulls up with a calf strain in training ahead of the Blues’ clash with Stoke City

Antonio Conte has paid the price for his hands-on approach by pulling up in Chelsea training with a calf strain, according to the Daily Mail.

Widely renown for his highly-animated touchline antics, Conte may have to take it down a notch during his side’s clash with Stoke City this afternoon. According to the Daily Mail, the Italian got involved in a running session with his Chelsea side and paid the price, straining his calf and meaning he had to take it easy for the remainder of the session.

The Chelsea faithful will no doubt be hoping that Conte’s injury will not derail their incredible recent run of form. The Blues have won 12 consecutive games in the Premier League, scoring 28 and conceding just two during that period. They have also kept a clean sheet in ten of those, which has seen Courtois take an early lead in the race for the Golden Glove.

Chelsea will be looking to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table as they face Stoke at 3pm. It seems unlikely that, despite this recent injury, Conte will be spending much, if any, time sat in the dugout.