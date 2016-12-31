Chelsea line up a move for dynamic Napoli full-back but will face competition from European heavyweights Bayern and PSG

Chelsea are set to challenge European heavyweights Bayern Munich and PSG for Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, according to Football Italia.

Ghoulam has emerged as one of the most accomplished full-backs in Serie A since his move to the Stadio San Paolo in the winter of 2014. Last season he played an integral role in Napoli’s assault on the Scudetto, which was ultimately derailed by Juventus. His consistent performances appears to have attracted interest from some of the biggest sides in European football.

Football Italia believe that Bayern, PSG and Premier League leaders Chelsea are all in the hunt for Ghoulam’s signature. The Algerian is believed to be in talks with Napoli over an extension to his current deal. There is a potential financial motive for him to leave Napoli, however, as Football Italia report that Bayern are prepared to offer him £49,000-a-week, almost double Napoli’s £26,000-a-week offer.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are believed to be interested too. Summer signing Marcos Alonso has impressed since his move to Stamford Bridge, but there is no natural back-up option if he were to suffer an injury or suspension.