Chelsea vs Stoke City confirmed starting lineups: Fabregas starts in midfield while Crouch leads the line again for the visitors

Chelsea host Stoke City at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as they look to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues have won twelve consecutive Premier League games, a new new club record. During that period, Antonio Conte’s side have scored 28 and conceded just two; you can’t help but feel that Stoke have their work cut out today.

Diego Costa and N’Golo Kante are available again after missing their side’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth on Boxing Day, and they’ve both been drafted straight back into the starting eleven. Pedro misses out through suspension, with Willian starting in his place.

Stoke talisman Marko Arnautovic misses out through suspension, with Marc Muniesa, Geoff Cameron and Jack Butland all sidelined with respective injury issues.

With Manchester City and Liverpool, Chelsea’s two nearest challengers for the Premier League title, facing off against each other today – this really is a must win for the Blues.

Here are how both sides line up: