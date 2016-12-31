Antonio Conte believes Chelsea star can write his name into the club’s history books if he rejects interest from Real Madrid

Antonio Conte believes that Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could become a club legend, report the Guardian.

Courtois had a season to forget last time around, but appears to have put those troubles behind him and his currently in the best run of form of his Chelsea career. The Belgian has conceded just two goals in his previous 12 Premier League appearances, all of which the Blues have won. He has also kept 11 cleansheets so far this campaign, more than any other goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues.

His good form appears to have attracted interest from abroad. The Sun reported yesterday that Real Madrid were preparing a lucrative offer to lure Courtois away from Stamford Bridge.

The Italian was asked about the possibility of Courtois leaving Stamford Bridge, and his response, as reported by the Guardian, will undoubtedly be music to the ears of the Chelsea faithful: “Look, Thibaut is a Chelsea player and I want him to stay here, and I think he’s very happy to stay here. I see him with this club for many years. I want this, the club wants this. I don’t see any problem.”

Conte went on to reveal that he believes Courtois can write his name into Chelsea folklore: “Thibaut deserves to stay at Chelsea for many years and become a type of player to stay and write the story of this club, to become a legend at this club.”

Courtois is only 24-years-old, yet has already achieved so much in his career. He could well add another Premier League winners medal to his collection come May.