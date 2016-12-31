Everton overtake league leaders Chelsea in the race to sign £25M-rated defender who has just 18 months left on his contract

Everton are favourites to sign Burnley centre-back Michael Keane in the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Keane has enjoyed a great start to the season for Burnley and has emerged as one of the most promising English defenders. At 23-years-old, Keane has evolved into an accomplished and dependable centre-back, and it appears to be catching the eye of Burnley’s Premier League counterparts.

The Daily Mail report that Keane has rejected Burnley’s proposal to extend his contract at the club, and thus will leave Turf Moor in the summer of 2017; when he will have just one year remaining on his current deal. The tabloid believe that Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have also shown interest in signing the Englishman, but Everton are firm favourites to secure his signature.

Earlier this campaign, the Daily Mail reported that Chelsea were plotting a £25 million move to sign Keane. They now believe, however, that Everton are seen as a good fit for him to continue his development, a move to Goodison Park would also mean he can stay close to his family.

The prospect of Keane forming a defensive partnership with Ashley Williams will undoubtedly be an exciting one for the Toffees faithful.