Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes his Manchester United teammate was trying too hard to justify inflated transfer fee

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed in an interview with ESPN that he believes his Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba was trying to hard to justify his world-record transfer fee.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window for what ESPN report to be a £89.3 million fee. It was a move that saw the Frenchman leapfrog Gareth Bale and become the most expensive player in football history.

There is, undoubtedly, plenty of pressure that comes with that sort of price-tag. Ibrahimovic, another United summer signing, believes that Pogba was trying too hard to justify it to his doubters: “I think when Paul came, in his first period in United, let’s say the first month, I think he wanted to demonstrate too much that he was worth the transfer that happened instead of playing his game like he knows how to play.”

He revealed to ESPN that he now believes the 23-year-old has began to calm down after the initial whirlwind surrounding his transfer and that is being reflected in his performances: “When that started to cool down, he started to play like he knows how to play, and he makes it more easier for himself.”

Pogba appears to be finding his stride now that United, and likely will not look back on the difficult opening period of his return.