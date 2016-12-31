Ideal Arsene Wenger successor at Arsenal tipped for move abroad as talk gathers pace

Legendary Italian coach Giovanni Trapattoni has insisted that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will be the next Serie A coach to go abroad.

The 49-year-old has enjoyed a stellar career in his homeland thus far, as after impressing during early spells with Sassuolo and Cagliari, he won his first Serie A title with AC Milan in 2011.

He has since followed that up with two more league titles with Juve, while also winning two Coppa Italia trophies, two SuperCoppa Italiana titles and made a run to the Champions League final in 2015.

The Sun claimed earlier this week that he wants to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal at the end of the season, and Trapattoni believes that he’ll be the next high-profile Italian manager to try his luck abroad and potentially follow Antonio Conte to the Premier League.

“I think Allegri will be the next Italian Coach to go abroad,” legend Trapattoni told the Corriere dello Sport.

“I hope he finds a club that will give him the time to work and to prove his worth, because Max is someone who can do well anywhere, whether he chooses the Premier League or Spain.”

With Wenger’s current contract set to expire at the end of the season, there is a growing sense that this could well be his last year at the Emirates Stadium.

While that has yet to be confirmed, Arsenal may well be making contingency plans behind the scenes as the campaign progresses so that they have a successor lined up in advance rather than having to scramble in the summer to find the right man.

In terms of experience, success and tactical knowledge, Allegri seems to tick the right boxes. Whether or not Trapattoni is right in that he’ll move abroad sooner rather than later remains to be seen.