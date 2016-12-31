(Image) Arsenal fans delighted as key man seen in training ahead of return vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal fans couldn’t hide their delight as Shkodran Mustafi was seen in training on Saturday ahead of his return against Crystal Palace.

The German international has missed the last three Premier League games due to injury, but Arsene Wenger confirmed in his press conference on Friday that he would be welcoming his summer signing back this weekend.

Arsenal sit fourth in the Premier League ahead of this weekend’s fixtures and will be desperate to start the New Year with a win and close the gap on their rivals above them.

Having Mustafi back will certainly help with that objective, as the former Valencia defender had established a solid partnership with Laurent Koscielny at the back prior to his injury setback.

Arsenal supporters seemed to love the club’s social media take on the duo’s chemistry, with #Kostafi working a treat as the responses flooded in with fans pining over the pair’s bromance.

It will need more than social media skills to get the Gunners faithful in a more cheerful mood though, as back-to-back defeats to Everton and Manchester City over Christmas dented the club’s confidence in a big way as they look to end their wait for a Premier League title this season.

A win over Palace to follow up the success against West Bromwich Albion would be a perfect response, while a clean sheet with Mustafi back in the mix would be the icing on the cake and would firmly put them back on the right track towards their ambitions this season.