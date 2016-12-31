Jose Mourinho confirms that Manchester United have rejected a £13M proposal for midfielder they paid £25M for last year

Manchester United have rejected West Brom’s offer for out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, report Manchester Evening News.

Schneiderlin emerged as one of the Premier League’s most accomplished midfielders during his time at Southampton. It prompted Louis Van Gaal to sign the Frenchman for what the BBC reported to be a £25 million fee in the summer of 2015. It was not a move that has been beneficial for either party, however, and Schneiderlin has been unable to replicate his best form in a United shirt.

As per MEN, Schneiderlin has asked to leave Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming transfer window. They believe that West Brom have submitted an offer in the region of £13 million in a bid to secure the midfielder’s services.

That offer, however, appears to have been turned down by United. MEN quote Jose Mourinho, who confirms that his side have not received a proposal that matches their valuation of Schneiderlin: “At this moment we have not received one single offer we are going to accept.”

MEN believe that Everton are also interested in signing the 27-year-old. There appears to be no shortage of interest, so one way or another, it appears Schneiderlin’s uncertain future will be resolved in the next month.