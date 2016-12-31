Jose Mourinho issues firm warning to Manchester United hero after perfect response

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has warned Anthony Martial that he needs to listen to him more and his agent less after growing talk over his future.

The French international played a crucial role in United’s win over Middlesbrough on Saturday, as he produced an impressive overall display before sparking a late comeback with his equaliser.

While Mourinho was pleased with Martial’s response in the win, he addressed the 21-year-old’s situation in his post-match press conference and warned him on how to make his time at Old Trafford under him work.

“He played, he created, he scored, he fought. I think he was very positive. I know he’s a top talent,” he is quoted as saying by ESPN FC.

“Anthony has to listen to me, and not listen to his agent. He has to listen to me in training every day and listen to the feedback I give to try to improve players.

“With Martial, I every day I read in the newspaper, ‘Martial goes to Sevilla, Martial goes on loan, Martial is not happy.’ Martial has to listen to me.”

The former Monaco starlet has made just 18 appearances in all competitions so far this season with limited playing time, and given the massive contrast to his role last season under Louis van Gaal, it has been a highly frustrating period for the Frenchman.

With speculation linking him with an exit, it has only added to his problems in Manchester but Mourinho has now seemingly opened the door for him to become an integral part of his plans moving forward provided that he listens to him more.

If Saturday’s display was anything to go by then Martial is on the right track, as he produced an outstanding performance to help lead United to a sixth consecutive win in all competitions.