Liverpool v Man City injury news, ref stats, expert predictions and likely starting XIs

You won’t have to wait until midnight for fireworks this New Year’s Eve because Liverpool v Man City kicks off at 5.30pm.

It’s second in the Premier League taking on third at Anfield, with just one point separating the sides before kick off.

Both teams come into the game having won their last three matches.

Form

Liverpool: WLDWWW

City: WLLWWW

Liverpool should be confident, having won their last three Premier League encounters with City, while the Reds also dominate the overall head-to-head stats dating back to the beginning of the modern top flight.

All-time Premier League head-to-head

17 Liverpool wins

7 City wins

14 draws

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee in charge.

He has issued 76 yellow cards and two reds in 17 games this season.

Pawson’s last fixture involving either team came back in September when he managed Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Leicester.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six games refereed by Mr Pawson, while City last three matches under the Yorkshireman’s control have ended as draws – with Aston Villa, Leicester and West Ham.

Team news

Sergio Aguero is back for City, after serving a four-game ban, but Leroy Sane and Vincent Kompany remain out injured.

John Stones limped off during City’s 3-0 win at Hull on Boxing Day, but he could start.

Liverpool will be without two key players through injury, as Philippe Coutinho failed a fitness test and Joel Matip is still nursing an ankle problem.

Likely Liverpool starting XI

Mignolet

Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner

Lallana, Henderson, Can

Mane Sturridge, Firmino

Likely Man City starting XI

Bravo

Zabaleta, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy

Fernando, Fernandinho

De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling

Aguero

Expert predictions

Paul Merson (Sky Sports): 3-1 to Liverpool

Mark Lawrenson (BBC Sport): 1-1

James Ducker (The Telegraph) 2-1 to Liverpool