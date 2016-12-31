Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho eyes a £169M double summer swoop for two Atletico Madrid stars

Manchester United are interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, as well as Antoine Griezmann, according to the Daily Star.

Earlier this month, the Daily Star reported that United had opened talks to sign Griezmann, with his buyout clause standing at £84 million. The tabloid now cite OK Diario in reporting that Jose Mourinho is eyeing a second Atletico player in Carrasco, who would likely cost £85 million.

As per the source, a deal is unlikely to materialise in the upcoming January window, but Mourinho will look to bring the Belgian to Old Trafford along with his teammate Griezmann in the summer.

The pair have already scored 19 goals between them for Atletico this season, and thus would undoubtedly had a considerable amount of fire-power to the United attack.

United have demonstrated their extraordinary financial power on multiple occasions in the past few years, but the signing of Paul Pogba in the summer for a world-record fee was a huge statement. Mourinho’s side could certainly afford to bankroll a £169 million swoop for the two of them if they desired.