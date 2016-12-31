(Watch) Ref god Howard Webb blasts Lee Mason for decision during Man Utd v Boro

Lee Mason was the villain in the eyes of Manchester United fans as the Red Devils battled hard to overcome Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on New Year’s Eve.

United eventually prevailed as 2-1 winners, but for a long time it looked as though it was not going to be their day.

The game’s most controversial moment occurred in the first half when referee Lee Mason disallowed a goal by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, deeming that his foot was too high.

SEE MORE: (Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic kung-fu goal v Middlesbrough disallowed by ref Lee Mason, former Man Utd GK called w*nker

United manager Jose Mourinho looked furious on the touchline, while boos rang around Old Trafford.

Of course, Mourinho and United fans are biased.

However, the impartial voice of reason – former referee Howard Webb – agreed that Mr Mason had got this big decision wrong.

He gave his views live on BT Sport.

Webb is something of a refereeing god, having taken charge of a Champions League final and a World Cup final during a distinguished career.

READ ON: Man United 2-1 Middlesbrough player ratings: 10/10 Martial trumps 9/10 Valdes as Red Devils leave it late in 2016 finale