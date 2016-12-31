Sam Allardyce reveals that he had another appealing offer on the table before he took the reigns at Crystal Palace

Newly-appointed Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has revealed that he rejected an offer to manage in the Chinese Super League, report the Croydon Advertiser.

Allardyce took the reigns at Selhurst Park earlier this month, it is his first managerial post since resigning as England manager after overseeing just one game. The situation for Palace was becoming increasingly desperate, and chairman Steve Parish opted to pull the plug on Alan Pardew in a bid to maintain his side’s Premier League status.

Palace currently sit in 17th place in the league table, just two points clear of the relegation zone. There are few managers more equipped to keep a side in the division than Allardyce.

Allardyce has now revealed, however, that the Eagles had competition for his signature. The Croydon Advertiser quote Allardyce in revealing that he could have been the next big name to move to the Chinese Super League: “Money talks! I didn’t go. I could have gone. I preferred to stay here. I had an offer but I just said no.”

The Palace faithful with undoubtedly be relieved that Allardyce opted to move to Selhurst Park.