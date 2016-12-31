Under-fire Liverpool ace hits back at club legend amid constant criticism

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has responded to constant criticism directed at him and fellow shot-stopper Loris Karius after a tough start to the season.

The Belgian international was back in the firing line after the Stoke City win with Sky Sports pundit and club legend Jamie Carragher picking out an error on his part.

While responding to criticism didn’t work out too well for Karius recently after coming under fire from Carragher and Gary Neville, it appears as though Mignolet hasn’t heeded that warning and has opted to publicly hit back.

In all fairness, it’s a pretty respectful and dignified response, but whether or not it helps him or his teammates focus on the most important thing that is the Premier League title race, remains to be seen.

“Carra has been a critic of mine,” Mignolet told The Times.

“He wants goalkeepers to make big saves, but against Stoke if I don’t make the save against Joe Allen, then the game becomes much more difficult.

“It is 2-0 and Stoke sit in, play two banks of four and won’t come out of their own 18-yard box. I made that save and five minutes later Adam [Lallana] scores, 1-1.

“If you are fighting at the top in the Premier League then you cannot do that with a dodgy goalkeeper. It is not possible.”

Mignolet will now hope to keep hold of his place in the starting line-up after being brought back in by Jurgen Klopp with Karius now afforded time to regroup and regain his confidence after taking a battering in recent weeks.

Whether or not he’ll ever be able to entirely silence his detractors is unlikely, but the former Sunderland goalkeeper will certainly hope to play an influential role in keeping Liverpool in contention and doing his part to inspire the Reds to achieve their objectives this season.