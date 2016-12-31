(Video) Antonio Conte will be furious as Stoke City take 60 seconds to launch second-half comeback against Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte will be far from impressed with his players as they allowed Stoke City to find an equaliser just a minute into the second half.

Gary Cahill had given the hosts a first-half lead as the Premier League leaders look to make it 13 consecutive wins.

While it looked as though that goal would give them the platform to go on and get the victory, the visitors had other ideas as Charlie Adam fired a great free kick into the box with Peter Crouch heading it back across goal to the feet of Bruno Martins Indi who made no mistake to force the ball home.

With their winning streak at risk, it will now likely spark a reaction from Chelsea but it isn’t the level of concentration that Conte demands from his players from the first minute to the last.

Having been caught napping, the Chelsea players can expect a rollicking after the full-time whistle, but whether or not they can temper that with a win remains to be seen.

To add insult to injury, it was Stoke’s first effort on target in the game and Mark Hughes’ side took full advantage as they look to pull off a surprise by denying Chelsea a win.