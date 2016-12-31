(Video) Fantastic Georginio Wijnaldum header sees Liverpool take just eight minutes to unlock Man City

Liverpool wasted little time to find a breakthrough against Manchester City on Saturday with Georginio Wijnaldum scoring the opening goal of the game.

With Chelsea winning earlier in the day, the pressure was on these two sides to respond and close the gap at the top of the Premier League table again.

Despite a bright start from the visitors who caused some problems for the Liverpool backline, it was Jurgen Klopp’s side who opened the score as after a quick break, Adam Lallana floated a wonderful ball into the box for a teammate to get on the end of.

That teammate was Wijnaldum, as the Dutchman soared above Aleksandar Kolarov and sent a bullet header beyond Claudio Bravo to send the Anfield faithful wild.

It wasn’t quite the start that Pep Guardiola would have been hoping for, as City now have it all to do to get back into the game and avoid being picked off on the counter attack which ultimately plays into Liverpool’s hands.

As for Wijnaldum, that’s now 13 Premier League goals in total, with all 13 coming in home games. What a time to add to his tally…