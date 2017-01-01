Chelsea boss urges star player to reject Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has urged Thibaut Cpurtois to reject Real Madrid’s advances and to stay at the west London club.

The Italian manager, quoted by the Sun today, said that he hoped his goalkeeper would ignore the press speculation of interest from Spain in order to ensure he goes on to be a legend for Chelsea.

Courtois has a contact for three more year at Stamford Bridge, earning more than £100.000 per week, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about his future in West London.

Keylor Navas’ poor form between the stick for Real has only enhanced speculation about a potential move. The fact that the Belgian stopper played for Real’s rivals Atletico presents no real obstacle.

Chelsea fans have seen Courtois at his best this season, and would be bitterly disappointed to see such a good player leave – but with the Blues in this kind of form, he would be an ambitious man to even consider other options.