Chelsea reject £50m transfer bid, but record 2nd offer incoming, £25m salary could tempt 14-goal hero to leave

Just days after selling one of their Brazilian stars to the Chinese Super League, Chelsea are linked with another possible mega-money sale to the Far East.

Fans often mock Chelsea for having no history – which is rather baffling considering they’ve got five league titles, seven FA Cups and four major European trophies to show for their 111 years on Planet Football.

Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian, on the other hand, are genuinely short in the history department, having only been formed 10 years ago.

Tianjin’s ambition cannot be questioned, though, as, according to The Sun, the 2006-born club are plotting an £80m bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, which would be a record fee for both clubs.

The Sun claim that the Blues have already said no to Tianjin’s first offer of £50m, adding that 28-year-old Costa would likely earn £480,000 per week were he to follow in the footsteps of Oscar by swapping West London for East Asia.

Oscar left Stamford Bridge for Shanghai SIPG recently, with Chelsea’s transfer fee around £60m, per BBC Sport.

Shanghai finished third in the 2016 Chinese Super League, while Tianjin won the division below, earning them promotion to the top flight.

Costa seems to be very happy at Chelsea, if his form is anything to go by. The former Atletico Madrid frontman has bagged 14 goals and provided five assists in 18 Premier League games this season.

However, £480,000 wages – a yearly salary of nearly £25m – could be very tough to turn down.

Costa plays his international football for Spain, but he is Brazilian-born, which – along with his obvious talent – is perhaps one of the reasons he is wanted in China.

Brazilian players are very marketable and the Chinese Super League already have the likes of Hulk, Paulinho, Alex Teixeira, Ramires and now Oscar.

