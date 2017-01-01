Jose Mourinho unhappy about defender’s injury situation

Jose Mourinho is unhappy about the injury situation of one of his key defenders.

Eric Bailly has only just returned from injury for the Red Devils, and is already set to go to join the Ivory Coast’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jose Mourinho, his club manager, is understandably concerned about how this might affect the rest of his season. The Portuguese would rather keep his star defender on ice for at least another week – that’s according to reliable football magazine FourFourTwo. The former Villareal man is in great form this season, despite having missed a few games through injury here and there. Missing him will be a real blow for United as they look to challenge Chelsea for the title.

In reality there’s little Mourinho can do to stop his stalwart going to Gabon to compete. The real question is whether Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and the rest of the squad can step up in his absence.