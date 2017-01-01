(Photo) Crystal Palace star caught dabbing as Olivier Giroud scored Arsenal wondergoal

Crystal Palace’s Mathieu Flamini is no longer an Arsenal player but the former Gunners midfielder could not help himself cracking out a celebratory dab Olivier Giroud scored a wondergoal on New Year’s Day.

Giroud fired Arsenal ahead at the Emirates Stadium with a scorpion-like flicked volley and, despite playing for the opposition, Flamini acknowledged the striker’s brilliance via the medium of dabbing.

Giroud’s finish was so good that Flamini was already hitting the dab before it went in pic.twitter.com/imxOj5M3Hg — Sean Kearns (@SeanPaulKearns) January 1, 2017

Arsenal went on to win 2-0, with Alex Iwobi scoring the other goal.

The Gunners return to fourth place, which North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur had kept warm for a couple of hours after battering Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

