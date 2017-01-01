Why Zlatan needs no goals to show he’s the best striker in the Premier League

Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t score in Manchester United’s win over Middlesbrough yesterday, ending a hot streak of goalscoring appearances, but his performance highlighted once again just how important he is to the team.

He should have had a goal too – his astonishing karate kick was harshly ruled out for involving a potentially dangerous high foot – but his all round performance was superb.

The Swede assisted Anthony Martial’s equalising goal with a perfectly timed jump and knock down, turning a hopeful long ball into a genuine opportunity for his side.

Throughout the game he pushed up against the Boro centre backs, and as United looked more desperately for a goal late on his physical presence became invaluable.

This is the Zlatan United were hoping for – scoring goals, making goals, leading the team from the front and most importantly of all playing for the team. His legendary ego hasn’t hurt the side for a second this season as the former PSG man looks to keep up the extremely high standards he’s set himself throughout his career.