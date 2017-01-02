Manchester City confirmed line-up vs Burnley: Guardiola benches Aguero just one game into comeback

Manchester City will look to bounce back from their defeat to Liverpool last time out when they face Burnley on Monday afternoon.

The big team news it that Pep Guardiola has dropped Sergio Aguero to the bench, with the Argentine failing to impress in his first game back from suspension.

In turn, the attacking onus will be on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, while Kelechi Iheanacho will lead the line and hope to impress in Aguero’s absence.

John Stones is missing through injury and so Aleksandar Kolarov partners Nicolas Otamendi in the heart of the defence, with Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna manning the full-back positions.

City have failed to fully convince defensively so far this season, and that backline should certainly give the visitors some confidence of causing them problems and picking up a positive result.

Yaya Toure continues to get the nod in midfield, and he’ll have a big role to play to dictate the tempo of the game and ensure that City get back to winning ways in what will be a tough game against Sean Dyche’s side.

As for Burnley, Andre Gray will hope to follow up his impressive display at the weekend, as his hat-trick downed Sunderland to secure three valuable points for his side.