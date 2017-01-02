Man United confirmed line-up vs West Ham: Mourinho brings back trusted partnership, Carrick returns as one of five changes

Manchester United travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United on Monday evening hoping to extend their impressive recent run.

Jose Mourinho’s side have won six consecutive games in all competitions heading into this fixture, as they look on course to mount a serious fightback in their push for at least a top-four finish in the Premier League.

They face a tough encounter with the Hammers though, who are showing more positive signs in recent weeks, and Mourinho has opted to make changes to the side that saw off Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are back together in the heart of the United defence having built up a solid understanding with one another, while Michael Carrick returns to the midfield with Jesse Lingard and Matteo Darmian back in the side.

With such a heavy fixture list, it is crucial for Mourinho to rotate his squad and keep players fresh, but he will hope that doesn’t effect them in terms of maintaining their momentum and continuing their impressive recent form.

As for the hosts, Dimitri Payet will be looking to inspire his side to a major win over United, with Slaven Bilic making three changes to his starting line-up for this one, as detailed in the tweet below.