(Video) Daniel Sturridge goal: Liverpool ace rewards Klopp at Sunderland with poacher special

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge was handed a start at Sunderland on Monday, and he took just 20 minutes to deliver for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With the chance to move to within just three points of Premier League leaders Chelsea for 48 hours, Liverpool were desperate to secure their fifth consecutive win.

Klopp made a key change up front, and it was Sturridge who broke the deadlock with a smart spinning header to finally beat Vito Mannone after the Italian had made some key early saves.

Injuries have been a major issue for the England international throughout his career, and it has been a massively frustrating problem for the Reds as he continues to prove his quality when fit.

However, their lead lasted just over five minutes as Jermaine Defoe struck from the penalty spot to bring his side level which would have left Klopp far from impressed.

Further, he had Simon Mignolet to thank shortly after for making a crucial double save to avoid further problems for the title contenders as they look to avoid what would be a hugely disappointing slip-up.