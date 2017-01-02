(Video) Juan Mata left hanging by pitch invader who evaded West Ham security to celebrate Man Utd goal with someone else…

Juan Mata scored his sixth goal of the season to put Manchester United 1-0 up at West Ham United on Monday.

Understandably, he was delighted as he wheeled away to celebrate in front of the away fans at the London Stadium.

One Red Devils supporter had evaded the security measures that are in place to keep fans and players apart, but he didn’t want to hug Mata.

Juan Mata’s Goal Brilliant assist from Rashford ???pic.twitter.com/l21iAxijJX — @ManUtd_HQ (@ManUtd_HQ) January 2, 2017

The Spanish midfielder even gestured towards the intruder as if to invite a joint-celebration, but the fan left him hanging and continued his journey towards to field of play.

If you witnessed the event live, please let us know what happened next in the comments.

Who was he trying to get to?

SEE ALSO: (Video) Mike Dean trends worldwide as he whips out his red card for this, 15 mins into West Ham v Man Utd