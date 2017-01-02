(Video) Sadio Mane gives Liverpool perfect parting gift but Jermain Defoe spoils party

Liverpool star Sadio Mane will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations this week, and he thought he had given his side the ideal parting gift against Sunderland.

The summer signing bagged his ninth Premier League goal of the season to put his side back in front after a Jermain Defoe penalty had cancelled out Daniel Sturridge’s opener.

In turn, he could have been forgiven for believing that he had secured three more important points for his side as they continue to try and chase down league leaders Chelsea.

Oh Mane Mane!!! 2-1! https://t.co/3ayZIerZm4 — Liverpool FC Vines (@LFC_Vines) January 2, 2017

However, Defoe had other ideas as he made no mistake from the penalty spot for a second time in the game as he drilled an equaliser past Simon Mignolet to frustrate Liverpool.

The visitors were unable to find a third goal and so they temporarily close the gap to Chelsea to five points, although Antonio Conte’s side can stretch it to eight when they take on bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday night.

Mane will now leave for international duty and it remains to be seen how badly his absence effects Jurgen Klopp’s side who have relied on him heavily so far this season to make the difference in the final third.