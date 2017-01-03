Arsenal injury news: Arsene Wenger could be without as many as ten first-team players for tonight’s Bournemouth clash

Arsenal could be without up to ten of their players for their clash with Bournemouth this evening, according to the Daily Star.

After falling behind in recent weeks thanks to some disappointing results, the Gunners have been gifted an opportunity to get back into title contention. Liverpool’s draw with Sunderland yesterday afternoon means that Arsene Wenger’s side will be within a point of them if they beat Bournemouth tonight.

That has been made a whole lot more difficult, however, with the Star claiming that Wenger may be missing as many as ten players for tonight’s game.

As per the Star, the players who could be ruled out tonight are as followed: Mohamed Elneny, Santi Cazorla, Mathieu Debuchy, Yaya Sanogo, Chuba Akpom, Danny Welbeck, Per Mertesacker, Kieran Gibbs, Theo Walcott and Mesut Ozil.

The tabloid note that some are certain to miss out, with others doubtful. Wenger’s men have their work cut out in their bid to secure their beloved fourth place.