Arsenal willing to let out-of-favour defender leave this transfer window after feud with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger

Arsenal right-back Mathieu Debuchy could be forced out of the Emirates this month after angering Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, according to The Sun.

Debuchy moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2014 after impressing during a two-year stint at Newcastle. He has, however, found it difficult to break into the starting eleven. The emergence of Hector Bellerin has all-but blocked his route into the side, and thus he has made just 23 appearances in two and a half years.

The Sun cite the Mirror in reporting Debuchy may finally be freed from his Arsenal misery this month. The tabloid report that he angered his compatriot Wenger with comments claiming he blocked a move to Manchester United last January. As per The Sun, Debuchy also revealed that he rarely speaks to his manager.

It is reported that Wenger is ready to let Debuchy leave, initially on loan with a view to a permanent move in the summer transfer window.