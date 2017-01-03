Ronald Koeman approached by side he made 264 appearances for as a player about becoming their next manager

Barcelona have lined up Everton boss Ronald Koeman to become their new manager when Luis Enrique eventually departs, report The Sun.

After taking the reigns at Southampton in the summer of 2014, Koeman has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most highly rated managers. He steered the Saints to a sixth place finish last campaign, before moving to competitive rivals Everton in June of last year.

His good work appears to be attracting interest from abroad. The Sun report that La Liga giants Barcelona have already been in contact with Koeman over the possibility of him taking charge at the Nou Camp if Luis Enrique leaves in the summer.

Koeman is no stranger to Barca, having made 264 appearances for them over a six-year period as a player. During that time, he found the back of the net on 88 occasions, which is nothing short of incredible for a defender.

If The Sun are to be believed, there could be another chapter in the Koeman-Barcelona love affair.