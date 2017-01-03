Crystal Palace striker who has scored eight Premier League goals so far this season subject of £40M bid from China

Christian Benteke is a transfer target for Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan this month, according to The Sun.

Benteke emerged as one of the Premier League’s deadliest strikers after signing for Aston Villa in the summer of 2012. During his three year stint at Villa Park, he found the back of the net on 49 occasions.

His good form earned him a big-money move to Liverpool, but he struggled to replicate anything like his best form at Anfield and subsequently joined Crystal Palace in a bid to revive his stuttering career. He is well on his way to doing so, having scored eight Premier League goals already so far this campaign.

The Sun believe that Beijing Guoan were keen to make Benteke the latest household name to move join the Chinese football revolution, and even tabled a bid worth as much as £40 million. However, as per The Sun, he has no intention of leaving Palace his month and thus will reject the move.