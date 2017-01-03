Man United and Chelsea suffer blow as striker who has already scored 24 goals this season agrees new contract

Edinson Cavani is set to put an end to rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League by signing a new contract at Ligue 1 giants PSG, report The Sun.

Cavani continually played second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic at PSG, but has stepped up since the Swede departed in the summer and has firmly hit his top form.

The Uruguayan has scored 24 goals in 23 club appearances so far this term, including 17 in Ligue 1. That tally means that he has scored more goals than any other player in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

His good form appeared to have attracted interest from abroad. The Sun report that both Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in securing Cavani’s services.

However, the tabloid believe that he has no intention of leaving PSG, and will instead sign a two-year extension to his current deal.

It remains to be seen whether either side will look elsewhere in search for a striker, or rather saw Cavani as an opportunity to obtain a genuinely world-class player.