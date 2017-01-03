Everton rebuffed in their attempts to sign £25M-rated midfielder but Manchester City remain interested in securing his services

Everton have failed in their attempts to bring Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi back to the Premier League this month, according to The Sun.

N’Zonzi is a familiar face for avid followers of English football. The Frenchman made 195 appearances in the Premier League during stints with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

He was, perhaps, not given due credit in England, but since moving to La Liga he has emerged as one of the most accomplished central midfielders in Europe.

His good form appears to have caught the attention of some of England’s biggest names. The Sun believe that Everton, who are in the hunt for reinforcements in the middle of the park, made an approach to secure N’Zonzi’s services this month.

However, the tabloid report that the Toffees were rebuffed in their attempts, with N’Zonzi believed to be happy to stay at Sevilla. As per The Sun, that still hasn’t put off Manchester City, who remain interested in the 28-year-old.

The Sun believe that N’Zonzi’s buyout clause stands at £25 million, and any side wanting to sign him this month will have to pay that amount in full.