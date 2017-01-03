Granit Xhaka forgets Christmas is over as £35m Arsenal midfielder gifts needless penalty to Bournemouth

Christmas is over, but there’s still a couple of days to go until Twelfth Night and Granit Xhaka was seemingly still in the festive spirit when he decided to gift this penalty to Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

With Arsenal already 1-0 down to a 17th-minute Charlie Daniels strike, Xhaka recklessly pushed Ryan Fraser over in the 18-yard box.

It was the softest of touches, but enough to send Fraser to ground and for referee Michael Oliver to point to the spot.

The foul occurred in the corner of the penalty area, with Fraser running down a cul-de-sac towards the kick.

Xhaka cost Arsenal around £35m, according to BBC Sport, when he signed from Borussia Mönchengladbach last year.

He didn’t look like a £35m footballer here.

Callum Wilson punished Xhaka by converting the spot-kick, albeit somewhat unconvincingly. Petr Cech dived to his left as Wilson sent a low shot down the middle.

Arsenal will remain nine points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who will have a game in hand, if they lose this game.