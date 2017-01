Footballers, especially those who want to be a success, don’t get to have to much fun with what they eat.

Andre Schurrle is clearly no exception. His breakfast bowl isn’t full of Sugar Puffs or Golden Grahams, but instead has some very healthy and rather unappealing looking acai grains. It’s the most important meal of the day, remember.

The former Chelsea star’s diet is clearly helping however, and he’s proving a real success back in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.