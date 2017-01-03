Chelsea utility man courted by four Chinese teams as he packs his bags and prepares to leave after a decade of service

Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is attracting interest from four Chinese Super League sides this transfer window, according to the Mirror.

Mikel has been a cornerstone in the Chelsea squad since joining in the summer of 2006. The Nigerian has made 374 appearances for the Blues, winning 11 major honours. He will perhaps be most remembered at Stamford Bridge for a stellar performance in 2012’s Champions League final.

It does appear that Mikel’s Chelsea love affair is finally coming to an end. The Mirror report that Chelsea are prepared to allow Mikel, who is out of contract in the summer, depart this window.

The tabloid claim that Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, Guangzhou Evergrande, Hebei China Fortune and Beijing Guoan have all been in contact with the 29-year-old over the possibility of securing his signature; whether that be this month or in the summer.

As per the Mirror, Inter Milan and Valencia are also monitoring his situation. Mikel, however, is keeping his options open and will not rush into any decisions.